South Korea intelligence questions hydrogen blast in North Korea

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea intelligence service questioned the hydrogen explosion in North Korea, assuming a high enough magnitude earthquake caused a nuclear test on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

"North Korea says it was a hydrogen bomb, but the measurements (magnitude) shows the otherwise", conclusions of the intelligence agency read out on the same day in the Parliament of the Republic of Korea.

"During the third trial (2013), the explosive power was 7.9 kilotons, magnitude 4.9 of quake, and this time the power was 6 kilotons and even smaller magnitude - 4.8", says the South Korean intelligence.

According to the data, "a hydrogen bomb has a capacity of several hundred tons, and even in case of unsuccessful tests should be several tens of tons."

According to South Korean experts estimates based on the study of groundwater fluctuations, power of the explosion in North Korea was allegedly six kilotons

North Korea on Wednesday held the first test of a hydrogen bomb, the existence of which was mentioned earlier. The government of the country stated that the matter at increasing nuclear potential to protect itself against the United States and will not apply it firstthe sovereignty of the country will not be violated.