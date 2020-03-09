Thailand: Robots start to look after coronavirus victims

Chulalongkorn University and Advanced Info Service (AIS) telecom operator in Thailand have developed smart robots with 5G technology that enable the monitoring and care of coronavirus patients.

According to the Report citing TASS, several of them are already in use in three medical institutions of the kingdom: two at Rachawiti Hospital, one at Thailand's Central Breast Institute, and one at Nopparat Rachathani Hospital.

"We have leveraged our 5G network in business districts to use intelligent robots to combat the new COVID-19," said Vasit Vattanasap, head of national operations and AIS support, at the Bangkok Post on Monday. The robots got assembled at the Engineering and Medical Faculty of Chulalongkorn University. The machines are used to monitor the symptoms of people under suspicion and care for those already infected, to reduce the likelihood of medical personnel becoming infected.

In this way, they can mediate between doctors and patients or those under observation. The interaction is carried out via videoconference, helping doctors to examine those infected and make an initial diagnosis. In the future, these robots may get linked to equipment, including blood pressure sensors, thermometers, and electrocardiogram devices to send patient health data to doctors. "Research funds will be used to produce up to 50 smart robots using 3D printing.