Law enforcement officers are evacuating the 235-meter skyscraper Torre Espacio, Report informs citing ABC.

By the information, the high-rise building on the Castellan Alley is being evacuated due to the threat of an explosion at the Australian embassy located in a skyscraper.

The Torre Espacio building is the fourth tallest in Spain. Along with Australian Embassy, there are diplomatic missions of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Canada.