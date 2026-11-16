The European Union's sanctions against Russia need to be updated regularly as companies involved in trading and transporting Russian oil are constantly changing, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski told journalists ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, according to Report's European bureau.

"Sanctions need to be constantly updated because the list of companies trading or transporting oil is continually changing," he said.

According to Sikorski, many companies and individuals included on the EU sanctions lists were added at Poland's initiative.

The minister described Russia's loss of the European hydrocarbon market, which he said had been the most profitable market for Moscow, as the most significant sanctions blow to the country.

"Every year, Europe imports less and less Russian oil and gas. Russia is selling less oil and at lower prices, which affects its ability to finance the war," Sikorski noted.

Regarding support for Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister stressed that diplomatic pressure should be directed at Russia, not Ukraine.

He also said that Poland continued to support Kyiv through its own channels and was participating in the Czech initiative to supply ammunition. A decision on a possible new Polish financial contribution to the PURL programme has not yet been made. However, the minister stressed that this did not mean the programme was being discontinued.