Shooting at hospital in US leaves one dead

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ A person was killed and another wounded Wednesday in a shooting at the UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, US. The suspect gunman was found dead. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

During a search of the hospital, they found a suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person has been pronounced dead.

The victims were hospitalized.

Later one of them died from the received wounds. The health of second victim assessed as stable.

The identity of the shooter and his victims has not yet been established. The police clarifying the cause of what happened.