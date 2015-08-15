 Top
    ​Ship sank in the Mediterranean Sea, 40 people died

    Now there is a rescue operation. Many migrants rescued. At least 40 people died

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 40 workers were killed in a shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea, Report informs citing Russian media.

    "Now there is a rescue operation. Many migrants rescued. At least 40 people died," wrote the Italian Navy in a microblog on Twitter.

    According to the International Organization for Migration, since the beginning of this year about 188,000 migrants have been rescued while trying to reach Europe across the Mediterranean Sea, in the same period more than 2,000 people have died.

