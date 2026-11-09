Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Serbian acting president invites Student List to dialogue

    Other countries
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 09:55
    Serbian acting president invites Student List to dialogue

    The Speaker of the Serbian Parliament and Acting President Ana Brnabic has invited representatives of the Student List movement to a dialogue in preparation for the constitutive session of the 15th convocation of the parliament, Brnabic said on the Hit Tvit program on the TV Pink channel, Report informs.

    According to her, the dialogue is proposed to be held next week.

    "In accordance with best democratic practices, I invite them to a dialogue next week so that we can prepare for the formation of the 15th convocation of the National Assembly. If they do not do this, it will be the first time such a dialogue does not take place," she noted.

    Brnabic added that for the first time in the history of the Serbian parliament, not a single representative of the parliamentary majority has applied to the relevant parliamentary services to begin discussions on organizing the first session of the new convocation.

    Ana Brnabić Serbia
    Serbiya parlamentinin sədri "Tələbə Siyahısı" hərəkatı nümayəndələrini dialoqa çağırıb
    Спикер парламента Сербии призвала представителей движения "Студенческий список" к диалогу
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    18:38
    Kushner: President Trump is determined to end Russia-Ukraine war
    Other countries
    18:15
    Eka Tkeshelashvili: Environmental issues concern not only the South Caucasus but the entire world
    Ecology
    18:03
    Death toll from factory explosion in Izmir rises to 10 – Updated
    Region
    17:53
    Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%
    Business
    17:29
    IATA: Processing single transaction costs airlines more than profit earned per passenger
    Infrastructure
    17:25
    Mukhtar Babayev: Water security is a strategic priority for Azerbaijan
    Ecology
    17:21
    Babayev: Azerbaijani consultants play important role in preparations for COP31
    Foreign policy
    17:19
    COP31: Caspian Sea issues among Azerbaijan's key priorities
    Ecology
    17:12
    Elchin Ibadov: SOCAR Türkiye's assets reach 692 billion liras
    Energy
    All News Feed