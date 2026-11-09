Serbian acting president invites Student List to dialogue

The Speaker of the Serbian Parliament and Acting President Ana Brnabic has invited representatives of the Student List movement to a dialogue in preparation for the constitutive session of the 15th convocation of the parliament, Brnabic said on the Hit Tvit program on the TV Pink channel, Report informs.

According to her, the dialogue is proposed to be held next week.

"In accordance with best democratic practices, I invite them to a dialogue next week so that we can prepare for the formation of the 15th convocation of the National Assembly. If they do not do this, it will be the first time such a dialogue does not take place," she noted.

Brnabic added that for the first time in the history of the Serbian parliament, not a single representative of the parliamentary majority has applied to the relevant parliamentary services to begin discussions on organizing the first session of the new convocation.