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The European Commission expects Serbia's economic growth to accelerate in 2026 and 2027 before slowing in 2028.

Report's Balkan bureau informs that the commission published the projections on Tuesday in its Autumn 2026 Economic Forecast.

Serbia's gross domestic product is forecast to grow 3.3% in 2026, up from 2.1% in 2025. Growth is expected to reach 3.8% in 2027 before easing to 2.9% in 2028.

The commission attributed the pickup mainly to stronger domestic demand, particularly household spending. Rising wages, a higher minimum wage, social payments and increased lending to households are expected to support consumption.

The commission also expects Expo 2027 in Belgrade to boost growth by attracting more tourists.

It warned that the measures supporting domestic demand were temporary and that economic activity could slow more sharply than expected once the support ends.

The commission cited a decline in foreign direct investment since 2025 and rapid wage growth as risks that could weaken Serbia's competitiveness and export performance.

Serbia's budget deficit is projected at 3.5% of GDP in 2026 and is expected to narrow gradually to below 3% by 2028.