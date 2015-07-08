Security forces in Afghanistan killed 30 militants a day, 40 injured

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan security forces, together with the police and the army in the course of special operations for the day killed 30 militants.

Report informs referring to the agency Khaama press, information disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Afghanistan.

The operations against the militants were held in the provinces of Faryab, Kandahar, Zabul, Uruzgan, Wardak, Logar and Helmand. 40 militants were wounded. Security officials also managed to confiscate the light and heavy guns.

During roadside bomb and clashes with militants killed six Afghan soldiers within a day.