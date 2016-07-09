Secretary General: NATO will continue Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders of NATO countries and partner countries have decided to continue Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan after 2016.

Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the meeting dedicated to Afghanistan in the framework of the NATO Warsaw summit.

According to him, member countries of Resolute Support Mission have decided to continue its funding until 2020.

'Afghanistan is still faced with instability and violence. But Afghanistan is not alone, we are ready to continue our mission', said NATO Secretary General.

He called for further progress in the field of security in Afghanistan, achieved by local law enforcement forces as well as for focusing efforts on strengthening the areas of human rights, anti-corruption, electoral reforms in the country.