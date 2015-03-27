Search at home of the Germanwings A320 pilot ends

Baku. 27 March.REPORT.AZ/ The police completed many hours of search in the house of the German pilot Andreas Lubitz, who crashed A320 airline Germanwings in south-eastern of France, Report informs citing foreign media.

According to information, investigations into the pilot house in Düsseldorf was initiated by the French police.

Earlier, prosecutor Marcel Brice Robin said that Lubitz, who served as co-pilot, deliberately destroyed the aircraft.

According to him, when the commander of the aircraft came out of the cockpit, the co-pilot locked the door and began to voluntarily decrease liner.

British media also reported that during a search of the house were found important things for the investigation.

To give the details police reportedly refused

As a result of the crash dead 150 people in the plane.