​Scotland Confirms Ebola Case in Glasgow

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Scottish authorities confirmed on Monday that a patient is being treated for Ebola at Glasgow's Gartnavel Hospital.

“A confirmed case of Ebola has been diagnosed in Glasgow. The patient is a health care worker who was helping to combat the disease in West Africa,” the Scottish government said in a statement published on its website, informs Report citing BBC.

The patient, reportedly a woman, returned to Scotland from Sierra Leone late Sunday, having traveled via Casablanca and the London Heathrow Airport, and was admitted to an isolation unit at the Gartnavel Hospital early Monday morning.