Saudis refuse to extradite Khashoggi murder suspects to Turkey

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has ruled out extraditing to Turkey suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Report informs citing BBC that Adel al-Jubeir said: "We do not extradite our citizens."

Saudi Arabia has charged 11 people with the murder, which took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

Arrest warrants were issued in Turkey for former Saudi intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and former royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani.