Saudi oil minister: Riyadh will not reduce oil production

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Saudi Arabia will not reduce oil production until the customers say that they don't need Saudi oil". Report informs referring to Russian TASS Agency, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday.

"That will not happen, because Saudi Arabia is the largest oil producer, which you can count on", said the Minister.

"If I tried to predict the oil price in the future, now I wouldn't be in Germany, but in Las Vegas", said Al-Naimi, commenting to journalists' questions about fuel prices.