Saudi-led coalition says shot down missile aimed Jizan province

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi air defence systems shot down a ballistic missile, state media reported, which the Yemeni army allies of the country's dominant Houthi group said had been fired towards oil installations in the southern part of the kingdom.

Report informs, Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA quoted a coalition spokesman as saying that the missile was intercepted after it was fired late on Monday night towards the city of Jizan.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency quoted the spokesman of the Yemeni army, Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, as saying that the missile, which was directed at the Saudi Aramco oil company's compound in Jizan, "hit its target accurately".