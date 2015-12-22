 Top
    Close photo mode

    Saudi-led coalition says shot down missile aimed Jizan province

    It had been fired towards oil installations in the southern part of the kingdom

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi air defence systems shot down a ballistic missile, state media reported, which the Yemeni army allies of the country's dominant Houthi group said had been fired towards oil installations in the southern part of the kingdom.

    Report informs, Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA quoted a coalition spokesman as saying that the missile was intercepted after it was fired late on Monday night towards the city of Jizan.

    The Houthi-run Saba news agency quoted the spokesman of the Yemeni army, Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, as saying that the missile, which was directed at the Saudi Aramco oil company's compound in Jizan, "hit its target accurately".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi