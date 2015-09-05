Saudi king meets Obama amid concerns over Iran deal

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia has said it is happy with President Obama's assurances that the recent nuclear deal with Iran will not imperil the Gulf states.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said his country was satisfied that the deal would contribute to security and stability in the Middle East, Report informs citing BBC.

He was speaking after King Salman held talks with Mr Obama in Washington,

It is King Salman's first trip to the United States since assuming the throne in January.

The foreign minister said he hoped Iran would use the windfall from the lifting of sanctions for its own development rather than engage in what he termed as "nefarious activities in the region".

"The president explained and affirmed that the agreement prevents Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, has a robust and unprecedented inspections regime that includes inspections of all sites... and that has provision for snap back of sanctions should Iran violate the terms of their agreement," he added.

Gulf states fear that lifting sanctions could allow Iran to extend its support for militant groups and actions across the region they consider destabilising.

The Saudi foreign minister also said assurances had been given to President Obama that efforts would be made to relieve the humanitarian situation in Yemen.