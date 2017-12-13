Saudi Arabia launches air strike in Yemen, 39 killed, 80 injured - UPDATED

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ 39 people were killed in air strike launched by Saudi Arabia on police station in Yemen's capital of Sanaa, controlled by Iranian backed Houthi rebels.

Report informs referring to the Reuters.

More than 80 injured people delivered to hospitals

***14:13

Report informs referring to the Anadolu, over 80 injured people delivered to the hospitals.

180 people were in the police building at the time of strikes.