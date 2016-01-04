Saudi Arabia cuts diplomatic ties with Iran

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia has announced it is severing diplomatic ties with Iran following Saturday's attack on its embassy in Tehran during protests against executions in the kingdom, Report informs.

Adel al-Jubeir, the Saudi foreign minister, made the announcement on Sunday while the foreign ministry said it was asking Iranian diplomatic mission to leave the kingdom within 48 hours.

The Saudi foreign ministry also announced that the staff of its diplomatic mission had been evacuated and were on their way back to the kingdom.

Later reports said the flight carrying the Saudi embassy staff had landed in Dubai in the UAE.

Saudi Arabia's interior ministry announced on Saturday the execution of 47 people on terrorism charges, including a convicted Nimr al-Nimr, the Shia leader.