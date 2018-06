Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia has been accused of trying to engineer a change of power in the neighboring gulf state of Qatar.

Report informs, Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the CNBC Tuesday.

"We see (Saudi) government officials talking about regime change. We see officials inciting the people to go and protest their government, so it is about regime change," he said.