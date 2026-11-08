Stay up to date with the top news!

A concert and reception marking the sixth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day were held at the historic Armed Forces House of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo, Report's Balkan bureau reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy, the event brought together government officials, diplomats, military attachés, officers and soldiers of the Turkish battalion serving with EUFOR, members of the public, and Azerbaijani citizens living in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev spoke about the significance of Victory Day, saying Azerbaijanis had waited nearly 30 years for the victory and had worked toward it with determination.

He described the outcome of the 44-day Patriotic War as both a military victory and a historic event that had changed the region's future, offering renewed hope for peace, friendship, and mutual understanding.

Guliyev said the conflict, which he attributed to Armenia's unfounded territorial claims against Azerbaijan dating back to 1987, had resulted in the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

He noted that years of international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully had failed, while the war that began on September 27, 2020, had ended in a historic victory for the Azerbaijani army.

The ambassador said Victory Day was also an occasion to honor those who had died for their country and express gratitude to Azerbaijani service members.

Guliyev said the victory had contributed to peace, stability, and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus. He noted the prolonged absence of gunfire along the Azerbaijan–Armenia border and ongoing work to delimit and demarcate the border in accordance with international law, stressing that the region's future should be built on peace and mutual understanding.

He also highlighted the close fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The event continued with musical performances showcasing Azerbaijan's musical traditions and performers, who were warmly received by the audience.