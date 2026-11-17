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Issues regarding sanctions against Russia will most likely not be discussed during the meeting of US, Russian, and Chinese leaders Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, Russian media note, citing a statement by Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Report informs.

"Sanctions, naturally, are unlikely to be discussed at the trilateral meeting," he said.

The meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping will take place on November 19 in China's Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit.