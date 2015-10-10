Russian Aerospace Forces Conduct 64 Sorties in Syria, Hit 55 ISIL Targets

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Aerospace Forces have conducted 64 sorties in Syria hitting 55 ISIL targets, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

The Russian military has increased the intensity of combat flights in Syria as the number of ISIL targets has grown, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman said.

"The increase in the intensity of the combat missions of our aircraft is related to a significant increase in the number of ground targets identified by means of air and space reconnaissance throughout the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said adding that the strikes are conducted by Su-34, Su-24M and Su-25SM aircraft.

Russian Air Force jets destroyed 29 ISIL field camps and ammunition depots in Hama province, he said.