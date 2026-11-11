Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Russia, Ukraine agree to swap at least 1,000 POWs each, source says

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 16:00
    Russia, Ukraine agree to swap at least 1,000 POWs each, source says

    Russia and Ukraine agreed after the first day of trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to exchange at least 1,000 prisoners of war from each side in the near future, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

    Report informs, citing Interfax-Ukraine, that the talks focused on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole. Russia's demands for security guarantees for itself were discussed separately.

    The sides also discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and how to build a new European security framework amid a breakdown in trust.

    The talks lasted about four hours in total over two days.

    prisoners of war Ukraine war
    Ukrayna və Rusiya azı 1000 hərbi əsirin mübadiləsi barədə razılığa gəlib
    Украина и Россия согласовали обмен не менее 1 тыс. военнопленных
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