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    Russia supports holding next '3+3' foreign ministers' meeting in Azerbaijan, then Armenia, Lavrov says

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 15:45
    Russia supports holding next '3+3' foreign ministers' meeting in Azerbaijan, then Armenia, Lavrov says

    Russia considers it right to hold the next meeting of foreign ministers in the "3+3" regional platform format in Azerbaijan, and the subsequent one in Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists in Baku, Report informs citing TASS.

    The "3+3" format, initiated by Azerbaijan and Türkiye, brings together Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, alongside Russia, Türkiye, and Iran.

    Lavrov noted that participants in the format have held several meetings and are now waiting for Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree on the host nation for the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers.

    "I believe the next meeting could be held in Azerbaijan, and then the following one in Yerevan. That would be right," the Russian foreign minister added.

    Sergey Lavrov Türkiye 3+3 platform
    Lavrov: "3+3" formatında növbəti görüşün Azərbaycanda keçirilməsi məqsədəuyğundur
    Лавров: Очередную встречу в формате "3+3" правильно будет провести в Азербайджане
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