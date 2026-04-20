Bulgarian former president Rumen Radev's Progressive Bulgaria party secured 44.5% of the vote in Bulgaria's snap parliamentary elections after 100% of ballots were counted.

According to Bulgarian media, the results were confirmed by the Central Election Commission of Bulgaria, which reported that Radev's party received the highest share of votes.

The GERB party, led by former prime minister Boyko Borisov, gained 13.3% of the vote, while the pro-European coalition We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria received 12.6%.

The elections, held on April 19, marked the eighth vote for the National Assembly in Bulgaria since 2021.

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Bulgarian former president Rumen Radev's Progressive Bulgaria party secured 44.881% of the vote in parliamentary elections after 78.24% of ballots were processed, Bulgarian news outlets noted, Report informs.

According to preliminary results presented by the Central Election Commission, Rumen Radev's party received the highest number of votes in the parliamentary elections.

Progressive Bulgaria significantly leads ahead of the coalition party We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, which received 13.651%, as well as the GERB party led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, which garnered 13.184%.

According to the Electoral Code, the CEC is required to announce the votes received and the distribution of mandates among parties and coalitions no later than four days after election day, and the names of elected members of parliament no later than seven days after election day.

On April 19, Bulgaria held its eighth National Assembly elections since 2021.