Eleven aerial targets were detected near the Romanian border, prompting the country's Air Force to scramble two F-16 fighter jets, the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement cited by broadcaster Digi24, according to Report.

"On the night of November 16–17, the radar surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defense detected four aerial targets approximately 4 kilometres east of the Ukrainian town of Vylkove, followed by seven targets approximately 10 kilometres northeast of the town of Izmail, Ukraine, near the Romanian border. Two Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jets, assigned to air policing duties, took off from the 86th Air Base in Fetesti," the statement said.

The National Military Command Center notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations to take measures to alert residents in the northern part of Tulcea County. A RO-Alert warning was subsequently issued.

The ministry noted that no unauthorized incursions into Romanian airspace had been recorded.