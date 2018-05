Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ 25 people killed in road traffic accident in Bangladesh, Report informs referring to "Interfax".

According to preliminary estimates, the driver of bus with 50 passengers lost control at night and crashed into a tree.

A police spokesman said that 22 people, including the driver, died at the scene and three others in the hospital.

In addition, 19 passengers were hospitalized.