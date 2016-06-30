Refugee ship crashed off Libyan coast, 10 dead

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Migrants ship crashed off coast of Libya, at least 10 people died as a result.

Report informs citing BBC, the ship was sailing to Italy. According to the Italian Coast Guard, majority of victims are women.

Information declares that over hundred refugees were rescued from the wrecked ship.

According to the UN report, since the beginning of 2016, 64 000 refugees came to Italia from African and Middle Eastern countries through the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the information, nearly 2,5 thousand people died in the Mediterranean Sea this year, 1,8 thousand last year and 57 in 2014.