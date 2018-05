Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Reason of Bolivian plane crash in Colombia revealed.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Freddy Bonilla, Secretary of Safety, Civil Aviation Authority, Colombia told at a press conference.

He said that fuel shortage caused the crash.

Notably, the plane crashed at 50 km distance from Medellin. 77 people, including Brazilian soccer squad 'Chapecoense', 9 crew were on board. 6 of them survived, 71 died.