Qatar to invest $20-billion in US energy sector

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Energy-rich Qatar, under blockade by its Gulf neighbors, said on Sunday it plans to invest more than $20 billion in the US energy sector over the next five years, Report informs referring to foreign media.
Saad al-Kaabi, minister of state for energy affairs and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, told a conference in Doha the Gulf state is looking to invest in US oil and gas sectors as well as unconventional resources.
