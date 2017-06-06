Qatar called on countries of Persian Gulf to dialogue

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Doha will not respond to neighboring states in the Persian Gulf, which broke up relations with Qatar and calls for dialogue. Report informs citing the Reuters, Qatari Foreign Minister MohammedbinAbdulrahman Al-Thani said.

According to minister, Qatar is ready to mediate other countries in order to ease tensions in the region.

Notably, today, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and moved to close off access to the Gulf country over what they say is the country's support of terrorism. After them, Yemen, Libya, Maldives and Mauritius also announced the break of diplomatic relations with Qatar.