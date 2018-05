Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ A Qatar Airways flight traveling from Miami to Doha was forced to make an emergency landing in Zurich this afternoon, after an onboard alert was reportedly triggered. Report informs citing the RIA Novossti.

Boeing 777-300 aircraft landed at the Swiss airport shortly after 12:30pm Qatar time.

The aircraft landed safely and all passengers are being cared for while a replacement aircraft is dispatched from Doha.