    Pyotr Ilyichev becomes Acting Permanent Representative of Russia to UN after death of Churkin

    He will perform duties of permanent representative until the appointment of Russia's new UN envoy

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Pyotr Ilyichev has been appointed as acting Permanent Representative to the organization after Vitaly Churkin’s unexpected death.

    Report informs citing the TASS.

    "Pyotr Ilyichev became acting permanent representative to the UN”, the diplomatic mission reported.

    Notably, he will perform duties of permanent representative until the appointment of Russia's new UN envoy.

