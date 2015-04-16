Putin: Russia calls for normal relations with all states

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia calls for normal relations with all states in the East and the West.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the "straight line" today.

"We are always in favor of normal relations with all countries, both in the East and the West. The most important condition for restoring normal relations is respect to Russia and interest of the Russian Federation", said Putin.

According to him, some super-powers, which claim to exclusivity and consider themselves to be the only center of power need not allies, but vassals. "I mean the United States. Russia can not exist in such a system of relations ", said the head of Russian state.

The President noted that, Russia is always ready to cooperate, despite the position of some leaders of individual countries.

Answering the question, that what can be considered as enemies of Russia, Vladimir Putin said that, 'these are international terrorism and organized crime', and added: "And besides them, we don't see anybody as enemies and don't recommend anyone to consider us as enemy".