Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia appreciates Turkey's independent decisions, including on issues of economic cooperation with Russia". Report informs it was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with Anadolu news agency on the eve of his visit to Turkey.

"Turkish partners did not sacrifice their own interests for the sake of someone else's political ambitions. I think that it's really thoughtful and far-sighted position, "- Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey on December 1. During the working visit, he will attend the fifth meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council, as well as meet with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.