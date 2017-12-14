Putin: "How Ukraine tolerates what Saakashvili is doing?”

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ "What Saakashvilli is doing is a spit on the cheek of people of Georgia and Ukraine. How do you still endure this?"

Report informs Russian president Vladimir Putin said at 13th annual press conference in Moscow commenting on the question about former Georgian president and ex-governor of Odessa oblasts Mikheil Saakashvili.

“Does Ukraine has no real Ukrainians, it's so pitiful to see this, my heart is bleeding," Putin said.