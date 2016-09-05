 Top
    Close photo mode

    Putin explained how should be future president of Russia

    It is far too early to discuss my participation in the 2018 presidential elections

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's future leader should be a "fairly young," yet mature person.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said. 

    Speaking about his participation in the presidential elections, he said that It was "far too early" to discuss his participation in the 2018 presidential elections.

    "I have yet to decide whether to run for upcoming presidential elections in 2018", he added. 


    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi