Putin explained how should be future president of Russia

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's future leader should be a "fairly young," yet mature person.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said.

Speaking about his participation in the presidential elections, he said that It was "far too early" to discuss his participation in the 2018 presidential elections.

"I have yet to decide whether to run for upcoming presidential elections in 2018", he added.



