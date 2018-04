Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian economy is ready to confront a new wave of the crisis, and the Russian government is considering a variety of scenarios, including those with a strong decline in oil prices.

Report informs it was said by the Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with ITAR-TASS.

"We think about all the scenarios, including so-called catastrophic decline in energy prices, which is quite possible, we accept it. The Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance, and the government generally calculate the economic development in each of these scenarios," said president.