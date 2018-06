Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his counterpart from Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in Milan on October 17.

Report informs citing "Interfax", this was stated by Head of the Italian government Matteo Renzi.

The Prime Minister said that the meeting would take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe ASEM summit. According to him, Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, British Prime Minister David Cameron, as well as senior officials from other countries will also participate in the negotiations in Milan.