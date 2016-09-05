Putin and Obama are meeting on sidelines of G20 summit

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Barack Obama have started on the sidelines of G20 summit in China.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, a spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participate from the Russian side in talks between the leaders of Russia and US.

On the first day of the G20 summit, Putin and Obama spoke briefly several times "on their feet" and agreed to hold a meeting today.