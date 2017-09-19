Protests start in Georgia, U.S. after murder of student

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia Tech in the United States issued alerts urging students to shelter indoors Monday night because of violent protests after student was fatally shot by campus police.

Report informs citing the Associated Press.

Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person.

After Monday's peaceful vigil, about 50 protesters marched to the campus police department, university spokesman Lance Wallace said. A police vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries, with one taken to a hospital for treatment. He said police restored order relatively quickly, and three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer. Three people were arrested during a protest that followed a vigil.