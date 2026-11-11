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Protesters in the Bulgarian city of Varna pelted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's motorcade with fruit, vegetables, and eggs during a rally against her visit, Report informs referring to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The picket was organized by supporters of the Vazrazhdane (Revival) party.

The rally was held under the slogan "Varna wants peace, not war!"

Von der Leyen was met with shouts of "Ursula, you are not welcome here!" and calls to leave the city.

The protesters also held placards demanding that the head of the European Commission leave Bulgaria. The signs were written in Bulgarian, English, and German.

When von der Leyen's motorcade arrived at the building of the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy, city residents pelted it with fruit, vegetables, and eggs.