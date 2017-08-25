Professor predicting Trump’s victory now tells date of his impeachment

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ University professor from the US., historian Allan Lichtman, who predicted Donald Trump’s victory in the US Presidential Elections, has spoken about when the head of state may be impeached.

Report informs citing the Russia Today (RT), professor said that nobody was going to impeach Donald Trump before the Senate elections to be held in the United States in 2018.

“Many Republicans at the Senate may oppose him. To earn the majority of votes to start the impeachment process, approximately 25 Republicans (10% of Republicans at the House of Representatives) should unite with Democrats. The second option is less likely, but it is not an exception: in case Democrats get the majority of votes at the House of Representatives. In this case, it will be possible to start the procedure very soon - when the new House is convened in early 2019,” he said.

Earlier, Allah Lichtman predicted Donald Trump’s impeachment. He pointed out that ties with Russia, abuse of power and law violations may be the reason for this. At the same time, it is also noted that Trump may be prosecuted for the crimes he had committed before he assumed office.