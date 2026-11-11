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Pro-Palestinian activists threw milk cartons at former US President Joe Biden's motorcade during his visit to Trinity College Dublin.

According to Report, citing The Telegraph, the incident occurred on November 10, when Biden arrived at the college to attend a ceremony at which his son, Hunter Biden, was to receive a gold medal for his outstanding contribution to public discourse.

The former president was accompanied by his wife, former US First Lady Jill Biden.

The protesters, who opposed the former US president's policy on the Gaza Strip, shouted slogans including "Shame on you!" and "You have blood on your hands!"

As Biden and his family members were leaving the college, protesters attempted to approach their vehicles and began throwing various objects, including milk cartons.

Biden's motorcade consisted of five vehicles with tinted windows, accompanied by his security personnel, who used umbrellas as shields.

Irish police detained two protesters.