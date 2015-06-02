Iraqi Prime Minister accuses coalition for inaction in fight against IG

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said that the international coalition is not supporting enough his country in the fight against radical group "Islamic State", Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

"Support from the air is not enough, intelligence is very little supervision. Militants of "Islamic state "are mobile and they move in small groups. It is not enough", said al-Abadi.

Speech by Al-Abadi was held on the eve of an international conference on the fight against "Islamic state", which will be held in Paris on Tuesday.

During his speech, the Iraqi prime minister said the number of foreign citizens among the militants of IG is growing.

"Previously, the share of the Iraqi insurgents was about 58% against 42% foreigners.Today, the proportion changed - 60% of foreign fighters and 40% of Iraqis", said al-Abadi.