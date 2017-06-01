President of 72nd session of the UN General Assembly elected

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The UN General Assembly unanimously elected Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák as the President of the 72nd session of the General Assembly.

Following his election at UN Headquarters in New York, Mr. Lajcák outlined as the six priorities for his tenure: people; peace and prevention; migration; the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate action; and human rights, which would guide his work as an overarching principle.

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). Work in the embassies of Czechoslovakia and Slovakia in Moscow are in his track record as diplomat. He also served as UN High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Miroslav Lajčák was one of the candidates for the post of Secretary General in the course of the elections that took place in 2016.

The 72nd session of the General Assembly will open on September 12. On the same day, Miroslav Lajčak will take up his duties as chairman.

