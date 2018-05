Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has appointed Sapar Isakov on the post of prime minister, Report informs citing Interfax.

Earlier, former prime minister Sooronbay Jeebekov has made a decision to retire to run for president.

Sapar Isakov was confirmed as the prime minister at an extraordinary session of the Kyrgyz parliament on August 25.