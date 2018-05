Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sharp drop in oil prices is "politically motivated". Report informs referring to the BBC, it was declared by the president of Iran Hassan Rouhani at a cabinet meeting on 10 December.

In a statement, he said that what is happening in the oil market is a conspiracy directed against the Middle East and the Islamic world.

Iran's economy is dependent on oil exports, hit by falling prices on world markets.

Representatives of Tehran require OPEC countries to reduce oil production to ensure the price began to rise again.