Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The second powerful explosion took place in Kabul, the capital of Afganistan.

Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS, information on casualties and injuries were not reported.

Four hours before the accident, in one of the metropolitan areas mine attached to the patrol car of Afghan army special forces was undermined by unknown person.

None of the existing groups has claimed responsibility for the incident.