Poroshenko, Putin, Hollande and Merkel discussed situation in eastern Ukraine

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Presidents of Ukraine, France, Russia and German Chancellor held a telephone conversation.Report informs, citing the press service of the President of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian state Poroshenko called during a conversation not to pretend that what happened in Debaltseve corresponds Minsk agreements.He also called for a clear warranty cases, if there are further attempts to violate these agreements.

The two sides agreed that representatives of the special monitoring mission of the OSCE should be given every assistance and now they need to access for monitoring and verification, especially in the areas of Donetsk Horlovks Pervomais'k and Shirokino and other places, where today were shelling.

The President of Ukraine has demanded the release of all prisoners, including those who had been captured near Debaltsevo.

The parties agreed that this week will coordinate action at the level of Foreign Ministers to meet those goals.

At the same time the Ukrainian side insisted that these discussions have also included the issue of attracting peacekeepers - both on the contact line and the line state border of Ukraine and Russia.